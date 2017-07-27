2020: Julian Castro Takes Target Selfie after CEO Blames Trump for Lagging Sales

After Target CEO Brian Cornell implied that President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement—not the retailer’s transgender bathroom policy—was responsible for the company’s lagging sales, Julian Castro posted a photo of himself on a Target run this week.

“Strolling through Target with my loudest and proudest shirt on tonight. #Obama,” he wrote on his Twitter account after posting a photo of himself in an orange “Obama!” t-shirt.

advertisement

Castro, the former San Antonio mayor who became former President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, keynoted the 2012 Democratic National Convention and has been active in helping activists “resist” Trump’s agenda.

Should he decide to enter the 2020 field, Castro would be one of the party’s top contenders. His twin brother—Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX)—is in Congress.

“The Hispanic consumer in the U.S. is shopping much less,” Cornell reportedly said last week, implying that Trump’s immigration policies have made Latinos so afraid of being deported that they are even afraid to shop at Target. “They are staying home. They are going out less often.”

Strolling through Target with my loudest and proudest shirt on tonight. #Obama pic.twitter.com/HIMih6fiit — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 25, 2017

As Breitbart News’ Warner Todd Huston pointed out, “Target’s problems began after the company announced its transgender bathroom policy last year, telling customers and employees alike that men ‘identifying’ as women could use whatever bathroom or changing room they want at any given time.” As Breitbart News noted, Target’s policy “brought a boycott that garnered over a million signatures in less than two weeks, and immediately following the transgender announcement the company’s foot traffic plummeted.” The company has reportedly lost nearly $20 billion in stock value since implementing its new bathroom policy.

After Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military, Castro said Trump “is wrong” and everyone who is “qualified to serve should have the opportunity to do so regardless of gender identity.”