Nearly 1 Million Illegal Aliens Now Have Driver’s Licenses in California

Miguel Ayala holds his application with his Mexican passport while waiting in line with other immigrants at a California Department of Motor Vehicles office to register for drivers licenses in Stanton, Calif., Friday, Jan. 2, 2015. Hundreds of people packed into state offices and waited on hours-long lines Friday as California began issuing driver’s licenses to the nation’s largest population of immigrants in the country illegally. Braving near-freezing temperatures, immigrants donning scarves and gloves and poring over driver’s handbooks arrived at the newly-created Department of Motor Vehicles office in Stanton as early as 2 a.m. hoping to be among the first to obtain the long-sought driving permits. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP Photo/Nick Ut

by John Binder27 Jul 2017Los Angeles, CA0

The State of California is on track to issue a total of one million driver’s licenses to illegal aliens by the end of 2017.

In 2013, California lawmakers passed legislation that allowed illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses if they can prove to the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) their identity and state residency. The plan was one of the largest victories to date by the open borders lobby.

Years later, an estimated 905,000 illegal aliens have driver’s licenses in California, according to the Sacramento Bee, despite issuances beginning in 2015. The number of illegal aliens in California with driver’s licenses is likely to surpass one million before the end of this year.

In the first half of 2017 alone, more than 83,000 illegal aliens received driver’s licenses in California.

Soros groups are currently pushing a plan that would make it illegal to not rent a residence to an illegal alien because of their immigration status, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

