Open Border Attorneys Beg GOP to Dump Border Wall Funding

The open borders lobby is demanding the Republican-controlled House and Senate reject funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, claiming it will “wreak havoc” on American communities.

Trump asked Congress for $1.6 billion in funding for the border wall, Breitbart Texas reported. Open borders lawyers with the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) – representing illegal aliens in court – are demanding the Republican Congress hold up the border wall expenditure.

“Funding $1.6 billion for an unnecessary border wall is nothing but wasteful spending generated from an idea touted on the campaign trail: we need to ‘build a great wall’,” AILA President Annaluisa Padilla said in a statement.

“Instead of a funding bill that covers the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS), party leadership is tacking money for a wall, panned by border state representatives from both parties, onto funding for other vital and necessary programs,” the open border executive continued. “The wall will wreak havoc on local communities, and Congress needs to stand against this effort and these wasteful budget games.”

AILA’s Government Relations Director Greg Chen said the border wall does not serve “any purpose other than fulfilling President Trump’s campaign promise,” excluding research from immigration patriotism groups that say the wall will save Americans trillions in costs of illegal aliens in the long run.

Following Trump’s inauguration, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) released a comprehensive report that found how much Americans would benefit from ending the influx of illegal immigration, Breitbart Texas reported.

The report by FAIR acknowledged the importance of a border wall for security, but also said the idea would be a “sound fiscal investment,” saving Americans in the long run a total of $113 billion in costs from widespread illegal immigration.

Even if the border wall were only to reduce illegal immigration costs to American taxpayers by five percent, FAIR found that the construction and maintenance would pay for itself within six years.

