Zuckerberg’s Open Borders Group Backs GOP, Dem Resurrection of DREAM Act

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization is backing a bipartisan plan that could potentially legalize an estimated 12-30 million illegal aliens in the United States.

FWD.us, a pro-amnesty, pro-foreign labor organization funded by the elites of Silicon Valley, California – including Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer – is backing the resurrection of the DREAM Act in the House and Senate.

advertisement

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) have now introduced their own version of the amnesty plan, which mirrors proposals pushed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Dick Durbin (R-IL).

“We applaud Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard for introducing legislation to allow Dreamers who are already contributing to their communities to continue to live and work in the US,” FWD.us President Todd Schulte said in a statement. “This bill builds on the important progress made by the Senate’s bipartisan Dream Act, which was introduced in the Senate last week, and the RAC Act.”

Zuckerberg’s group also claimed that President Donald Trump would either need to pass the DREAM Act or continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gives temporary amnesty to young illegal aliens.

“The threat of a DACA repeal is real and consequences for Dreamers are clear: either DACA remains in place or there is a Dream Act signed into law, otherwise the result is that nearly 800,000 young people would lose their jobs immediately and be subject to immediate deportation,” Schulte said.

The DREAM Act was an Obama-era amnesty plan that would have legalized young illegal aliens living in the U.S., though it could be amended to include all illegal aliens living in the country. Due to public backlash and grassroots movements like the Tea Party, the bill failed.

Silicon Valley tech elites have a direct interest in continuing the flow of mass immigration into the U.S. via illegal immigration, amnesty programs, or foreign guest worker visas.

Every year, Silicon Valley tech firms like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft import tens of thousands of foreign guest workers through the H-1B to take American jobs. The firms also lobby through FWD.us to stop all funding and infrastructure plans for Trump’s proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.