DHS: 2.6 Million H-1B Foreign Workers Approved to Enter US in Last Decade

More than 2.6 million H-1B foreign guest worker visas have been approved by the U.S. federal government over the last decade, new data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa. Most recently, that number ballooned to potentially hundreds of thousands each year, as universities and non-profits are exempt from the cap. With more entering the U.S. through the visa, American workers are often fired and forced to train their foreign replacement.

advertisement

The USCIS data shows that between 2007 and 2017, the H-1B visa, which imports foreign workers to take American jobs, the program has grown exponentially. The vast majority of visa-holders are from India.

In the last decade, U.S. companies tried to outsource nearly 3.5 million American jobs to foreign workers through the H-1B visa. Of those, officials in the U.S. government approved 2.63 million applications for foreign workers to come to this country.

In 2016 alone, former President Obama’s last full year in office, almost 350,000 foreign workers were approved to be imported to take American jobs. In the process, U.S. workers, who have spoken to Breitbart Texas in the past, were replaced.

Despite the H-1B visa program being touted by big business elites and the open borders lobby as a way to diversify the U.S. workforce, roughly 70 to 80 percent of the foreign workers imported every year are from India.

Pro-American worker advocates’ assertions that the H-1B visa is discriminatory towards older Americans specifically are backed up by the latest data. The overwhelming majority of the foreign workers coming to the U.S. on the H-1B visa, who often replace older American workers, are between the ages of 25 and 34-years-old.

Though President Donald Trump has yet to end or reform the H-1B visa to protect American workers, he has called for a “full legal review” of the program headed up by the Department of Justice, the Labor Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.