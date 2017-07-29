Texas Mayor Urges Transgender Service Members to Join Police Force

The mayor of the sanctuary city of Austin, Texas, urged transgender members of the U.S. military to join his police department if they are rejected from service by President Donald Trump.

The president Tweeted his intent to ban transgenders from military service earlier this week, Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong reported.

advertisement

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Austin Mayor Steve Alder returned fire on Twitter and invited any person rejected from military service because of their status as being transgender to come join the Austin Police Department.

Austin is the safest big city in Texas partly because we know our differences make us a stronger community. 2/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

The Austin Police Department currently has a transgender officer, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Officer Greg Abbing served in the U.S. Army as a woman. Following that service and nearly a decade on the Austin Police Department, she came out as transgender and underwent “reconstructive chest surgery” to alter her appearance. Since that time, Abbink served as a male police officer. In December 2014, the City of Austin added transgender surgery and hormone treatments to the city’s health care coverage for its employees.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who formerly served as Austin’s chief of police, joined with Mayor Adler’ recruiting campaign on Twitter:

The president’s Twitter announcement about the change of military policy regarding transgender people did not indicate what he intended to do with any currently serving transgender members.