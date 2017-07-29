SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Texas Mayor Urges Transgender Service Members to Join Police Force

by Bob Price29 Jul 2017Austin, TX0

The mayor of the sanctuary city of Austin, Texas, urged transgender members of the U.S. military to join his police department if they are rejected from service by President Donald Trump.

The president Tweeted his intent to ban transgenders from military service earlier this week, Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong reported.

Austin Mayor Steve Alder returned fire on Twitter and invited any person rejected from military service because of their status as being transgender to come join the Austin Police Department.

The Austin Police Department currently has a transgender officer, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Officer Greg Abbing served in the U.S. Army as a woman. Following that service and nearly a decade on the Austin Police Department, she came out as transgender and underwent “reconstructive chest surgery” to alter her appearance. Since that time, Abbink served as a male police officer. In December 2014, the City of Austin added transgender surgery and hormone treatments to the city’s health care coverage for its employees.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who formerly served as Austin’s chief of police, joined with Mayor Adler’ recruiting campaign on Twitter:

The president’s Twitter announcement about the change of military policy regarding transgender people did not indicate what he intended to do with any currently serving transgender members.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

