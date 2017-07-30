VIDEO: Down Syndrome Boy Sings Whitney Houston Song, Melts Hearts Across Nation

A video showing a 9-year-old Texas boy with Down syndrome signing a Whitney Houston song went viral and stole the hearts of millions of people who watched and shared the moving performance.



Dane Miller, a young boy from Prosper, Texas, belted out Houston’s hit single “If I don’t Have You” while riding in the back seat of this father’s car, KPTV reported. He apparently became interested in the Texas music icon after watching a documentary on her about a month ago.

advertisement

“We watched a Whitney Houston documentary and Dawson downloaded that song,” Dane’s mother Danna Davies Miller told Inside Edition. “He kept on playing it in the car and Dane has fallen in love with it. He has put his own touch on it.” Inside Edition reported the Facebook video has more than 16 million views. This puts him in direct competition to the original Whitney Houston hit.

“9 years ago God blessed us with this amazing child,” Miller posted on her Facebook page. “We are so humbled and honored that we were chosen to raise such a joyful and loving child. Here is just a little taste of what we experience every day. Enjoy!”

“He is very healthy and high functioning. He is our joy boy,” Miller told the reporter. “Our boy gives us joy every day. He’s the biggest blessing and now other people get to experience it.”

In the Facebook post of the video, Jeanne Miller wrote, “Is this not the sweetest thing ever?! He loves to sing. Whitney would be proud.

In addition to the 16 million plus views of the video, Jeanne’s post received more than 183,000 shares, 83,000 likes and other reactions, and more than 20,000 comments.

Dane’s family created a YouTube channel to document the young boy’s music and the reactions from the public to his newly-found fame.