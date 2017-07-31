Mexican Cops Kill Cartel Lieutenant in Border State Shootout

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Police officers from this border state killed a regional leader with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel during a gun battle.

The deadly shootout took place in Torreon when Fuerza Coahuila officers killed 30-year-old Oscar Santiago “El Culichi” Saucedo Castro, information provided to Breitbart Texas by state officials revealed. The cartel lieutenant was carrying a handgun and wearing body armor at the time.

Fuerza Coahuila officers were patrolling the streets of Torreon when they came under fire from gunmen riding in at least two vehicles. One of those was a black Lincoln Navigator that Saucedo was driving. Police officers fought off the attack and killed Saucedo.

Initial information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila state authorities revealed that Saucedo is an individual known to law enforcement as a key lieutenant and regional leader of the Sinaloa Cartel operating in Coahuila. Saucedo is believed to be in charge of the organization in the southwestern part of the state–an area that for years has seen tensions between Sinaloa and Los Zetas forces.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.