Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death of Half-Naked Woman Discovered in Cemetery

Authorities in Texas are investigating a woman’s death after her half-naked body was discovered between two tombstones in southeast Houston, police said.

A landscape worker for Forest Park Cemetery in Lawndale found the body Friday morning in the grass between the tombstones, the New York Post reported.

“An employee that does digging and landscape work here was driving a tractor through the cemetery and observed her lying in the grass,” Houston Police Department officer Brian Chebret said.

Police told KHOU that they ordered an autopsy to establish the cause of death, which they are investigating as “suspicious.”

Officials estimate the age of the victim to be between 30 and 40 years old.

“[We’re] just looking for witnesses that may have been in the area, last night or this morning, and go from there,” Chebret told KTRK. “We need to get her identified so we can figure out who her friends and family are.”