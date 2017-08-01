Texas Calf Bears Strong Resemblance to KISS Rocker Gene Simmons

A calf born in Texas has gone viral after bearing a striking resemblance to legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons.

The calf, born in Kerrville, Texas, has been named Genie after being born on July 28–looking incredibly similar to Simmons when the frontman’s face is painted in the famous “Demon” character.

Like Simmons, Genie sticks her tongue out for photographs, a signature of the KISS rocker who stars in the hit reality television series “Gene Simmons Family Jewels”.

Simmons even tweeted about the Texas calf, writing “This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons.”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

