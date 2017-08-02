DREAMer Accused of Raping Woman in Sanctuary City

An illegal alien protected and given temporary amnesty by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is now accused of raping a woman in a Seattle suburb with a sanctuary city policy.

Salvador Diaz-Garcia, 23, is facing second-degree assault and rape charges for an alleged brutal attack on a 19-year-old woman in Burien, Washington.

advertisement

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, the woman was on a treadmill at her local gym when Garcia allegedly stood behind her and asked her questions. The woman said she asked Garcia to move. Garcia allegedly attacked the woman, breaking her jaw, nose, and ripped half of her ear off.

The woman has now been left with serious facial injuries. Just a month before the violent attack, the DREAMer, a term used to describe illegal aliens given DACA amnesty, allegedly groped the woman. The two live at the same apartment building but the woman says they have never spoken before.

Four days after the brutal attack, Garcia was arrested after surveillance footage caught him allegedly watching young girls in the gym’s swimming pool. Law enforcement say they also found the woman’s blood on his pants.

Back in 2013, Garcia was given DACA protection after the program was created by former President Obama. Since then, he has renewed it twice and is able to remain.

Burien is a sanctuary city, which means it shields criminal illegal aliens from being deported by federal immigration officials.

The illegal alien is being held on a $25,000 bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.