Honduran Accused of Beating Co-worker to Death Ruled Insane

A Honduran national previously accused of beating his co-worker to death with a crowbar was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Edwin Meza, a 28-year-old Honduran national, was found not guilty of beating and killing Eliane Dionny Pernas Fuster with a crowbar by Circuit Judge Mary Jane Hall, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

While doing construction work last year, Meza was previously accused of attacking Fuster and Yojander Reyes with a crowbar unprovoked, leaving Fuster to die three months later and Reyes with serious skull and arm injuries.

Reyes testified that his face is half-paralyzed and is unable to now hear out of one ear. Meza claimed he did not know that he was allegedly attacking his two co-workers at the time.

Following a review of psychiatric evaluations, Judge Hall announced Meza would be found not guilty by reason that the foreign national is insane.

Meza will be placed in a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services facility for treatment.

