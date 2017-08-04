Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Attempted Rape of 89-Year-Old

A previously deported illegal alien in Johnston County, North Carolina, is accused of attempting to rape an 89-year-old elderly woman in her home.

Jose Campuzano-Ramirez, a 52-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is being held on bail after being charged with breaking into the woman’s North Carolina home, assaulting, kidnapping, and attempting to rape her, according to the News-Observer.

According to police, Ramirez allegedly broke into the 89-year-old’s home and tried to rape her, but eventually fled before authorities responded. K-9s chased Ramirez, catching him and arresting him for the incident.

Police arrived at the scene and noticed that the elderly woman suffered injuries and later released a statement: “Officers noted obvious signs of a struggle taking place inside the home.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart Texas that Ramirez is a previously deported illegal alien with a detainer.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer against Jose Campuzano-Ramirez, 52, an illegally present Mexican national, July 31, following his arrest on multiple charges by local law enforcement in Johnston County, North Carolina,” an ICE spokesman said. “Campuzano-Ramirez is a criminal alien who illegally reentered the U.S. after being previously removed.”

Should Ramirez be released from local law enforcement custody at any time, he will be turned over to ICE agents where he will face deportation for the second time.

Ramirez’s rape accusations come after an illegal alien given temporary amnesty by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was accused of raping a woman in the sanctuary city of Burien, Washington, Breitbart Texas reported.

Sanctuary cities shield criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration law, keeping them from being deported out of the U.S. after being suspected of violent crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.