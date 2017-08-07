Illegal Alien Alleged Sex Offender Arrested near Canadian Border

Border Patrol agents working out of the Buffalo Station in New York responded to a call about suspected illegal aliens at a gas station. After investigating, the agents arrested three, including one with an arrest warrant for indecent liberties with a child from North Carolina.

The agents received a call from a concerned citizen about possible illegal aliens at a gas station in Cheektowaga, New York. When the agents arrived on the scene, they observed a vehicle matching the description from the tipster and made contact. The agents identified themselves as Border Patrol agents and began questioning the driver and the three passengers, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Cheektowaga is a suburb of Buffalo, N.Y., and is located about 5 miles from the Canadian border.

The agents verified the driver to be a U.S. citizen. The three passengers admitted to being Mexican nationals who illegally entered the country by swimming across the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas. The three Mexican nationals had no identification documents authorizing them to be in the U.S.

After taking the three foreign nationals into custody, agents conducted further background checks and learned that one of the men had an arrest warrant out of Mecklenburg, North Carolina. Agents confirmed the warrant to be based on a charge of alleged indecent liberties with a child.

The illegal alien with the arrest warrant and his two companions are being held at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility. He will be transferred to law enforcement officials in North Carolina when his extradition is approved. The second illegal alien is being charged with illegal re-entry after removal. The third illegal alien is being processed for removal.

“This arrest showcases the efforts of the men and women of the Buffalo Border Patrol Station and community vigilance in reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement. Apprehending and removing criminals from our communities allows us a safer place to live,” Jeff Wilson, Patrol Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Border Patrol Station, said in a written statement.

