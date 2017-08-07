WATCH: Cartel Gunmen Fire on Tourists at Mexican Vacation Spot

Tourists visiting a popular beach in Mexico’s Los Cabos recorded the moment when cartel gunmen stormed a beach unleashing waves of machine gun fire killing three men and injured two others. Over the weekend, the once quiet resort area saw 11 confirmed murders.

Videos recorded by tourists using cell phones and obtained by Semanario Zeta reveal the moment when gunmen unleashed barrages of automatic gunfire towaes the beach goers.

The gunmen stormed Palmilla Beach in San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur, targeting three men sitting under a palm tree. During the shooting, stray bullets hit a man and a woman who were nearby, Mexico’s El Universal reported.

Shortly after that attack, authorities reported various other murders in the area leading to a total of 11 during the weekend in Los Cabos.

Once considered a safe haven by tourists, since 2014, Los Cabos saw a spike in violence as cartel members began fighting over drug distribution territories, Breitbart Texas reported. Earlier this year, a Mexican journalist from Los Cabos survived yet another attempt on his life when a group of gunmen fired at Julio Mar Gomez as he was leaving his home in Cabo San Lucas, Breitbart Texas reported. Gomez was a reporter for the online news site 911 Noticias covering cartel violence and public corruption in Los Cabos.

