Border Patrol Agents Bust 3 Child Sex Offenders Illegally Re-Entering U.S.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three child sex offenders re-entering the U.S. in less than 72 hours. All three previously received convictions for sexual crimes against children before being deported to their home countries.

In a three-day period ending on Monday, Border Patrol agents arrested three men from Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras after they illegally crossed the Texas/Mexico Border. All three of the men had criminal records that include convictions for sexual crimes against young children, according to a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

On Friday evening, agents working from the Rio Grande City Station arrested a Guatemalan man near the town of Roma, Texas. Roma is a small town located along the Mexican border west of Rio Grande City. Agents took the man to their station to process him for removal when they learned the Guatemalan national has a criminal history. A court in Palm Beach County, Florida, convicted the criminal alien on a charge of Sexual Assault on a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age. The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The date of the crime, his release, and subsequent deportation was not revealed.

Less than 24 hours later, agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested a Mexican national near the border town of Mission, Texas. After returning to their station, agents learned the man also has a sexual criminal history. Salt Lake City, Utah, police arrested the criminal alien and charged him with Sexual Abuse of a Child. A judge sentenced the man to 30 days in jail and 36 months probation. He also has an outstanding warrant on a drug charge from Arizona.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Station arrested a Honduran national attempting to bypass the Border Patrol Checkpoint located in Brooks County, 80 miles north of the border. During processing, the agents learned this man also has a history of sexual crimes. The Plainfield, New Jersey, Police Department arrested the man on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Assault of a victim less than 13-years-old, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact. The court convicted him on the charge of Criminal Sexual Contact and sentenced him to 63 months in prison.

The three criminal alien sex offenders will likely face charges in the Southern District of Texas federal court for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender, a felony charge.

