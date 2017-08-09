Mexican Cops Capture Armed Cartel Operator near Texas

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — State authorities cracking down on escalating violence in the region arrested a heavily armed cartel operator in this Mexican border city. The collar comes after one of Mexico’s most dangerous organizations announced their intention to take over the state.

The arrest took place when state investigators tracked Oscar (Last Name Unknown) to this city where they arrested him riding in a 1999 Ford F-150, information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila authorities revealed. During a search of the vehicle, authorities found three AK-47 rifles, two AR-15s, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

advertisement

In addition to the weapons, magazines, and ammunition, authorities also found 25 bricks of marijuana, nine bags of cocaine, and one bag of crystal meth. The suspected cartel operator also had two hydraulic presses used for packaging drugs, three bill counting machines, and five plastic sealing machines.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into the escalating violence in the city. Last week, a team of cartel gunmen shot and killed a human smuggler from a rival cartel, Breitbart Texas reported. That murder took place at a time when Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco New Generation CJNG placed a banner in Saltillo, the capital of Coahuila, Breitbart Texas reported. The CJNG claimed that it would be moving into the state and take control from other cartels such as the Sinaloa, Gulf, and the various factions of Los Zetas including Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) and Vieja Escuela Z.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Coahuila’s “J.M. Martinez”