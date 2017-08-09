‘Teacher of the Year’ Heads to Prison after Hosting Teen Sex Parties

A Texas teacher honored by school officials as their “Teacher of the Year” is heading to prison following his conviction on charges of sexual misconduct including the hosting of sex parties for his teenage students. The incident came to light two months after Judson High School named him as the top educator for 2016.

Jared Anderson is heading to a Texas prison where he will serve a 10-year sentence following his guilty plea on four counts of sexual performance by a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. The 29-year-old also faces fines of $1,500 to $9,000 on each of the counts, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

In March 2016, Breitbart Texas’ Merrill Hope reported on Anderson’s arrest and his confession to lewd conduct with at least 10 teenage boys.

“This all stems from a report that came in a few days ago where two victims presented themselves over at one of the substations and reported that this individual had hosted them for some parties at his house,” San Antonio Police Department spokesman Sergeant Jesse Salame told the San Antonio newspaper at the time.

Salame also told the reporter that one incident involved what was known as “bros night.” The party involved seven boys between the ages of 15 and 17. A sign greeted them at the door that read, “The last one to get naked has to get the first dare,” he said.

According to two of his victims, the parties went on for several months. They involved games of sexual activity, police stated.

Following his arrest, the second Judson High School teacher to be arrested for sexual misconduct with a student that year, school officials recalled yearbooks to remove the page honoring Anderson as their “Teacher of the Year.” After giving him the honor, school officials suspended Anderson and eventually fired him.