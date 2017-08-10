Distinctive Face Tattoo Lands Knife-Wielding Robber in Jail

HOUSTON, Texas — A man who allegedly used a knife to rob a Walgreens drug store on the outskirts of Houston is in jail after police identified him from a very distinctive facial tattoo.

A witness to the crime identified the man and described him as having a clown-like tattoo that resembled a mask of eyeliner and tears. Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office used the description to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Christopher Breaker, according to a statement provided by Constable Mark Herman’s office to Breitbart Texas.

On August 4, witnesses said Breaker took food from a shelf and began eating it. When clerks confronted Breaker about the food, he reportedly jumped over the pharmacy counter and brandished a knife. He then took a fire extinguisher and began pounding on the back door, ABC13 reported.

After apparently becoming frustrated with not being able to open the door, Breaker then fled through the front.

Law enforcement officials eventually located the man and placed him under arrest.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that Breaker faces a felony charge of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. His criminal history includes one misdemeanor charge of theft ($50-$100) and two misdemeanor charges of evading arrest or detention.

The store clerk told police that Breaker had been behaving strangely before the incident began, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas. The clerk said she observed Breaker taking food and opening the packaging and then eating the food. She informed him that he must pay for the food before eating it.

She described her fear as Breaker allegedly pulled the knife and began beating a window on the back door with the fire extinguisher.

The clerk said Breaker left through the front door — fire extinguisher and donuts in one hand and a knife in the other. She said she did not try to stop him because she was in fear of being attacked with the knife.

Investigators said store surveillance video confirmed the witnesses story.

Breaker is currently in the Harris County jail. No bond has been set.