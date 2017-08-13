Dairy Cows are ‘Raped’ to Produce Milk, Says PETA

The animal rights group, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), says dairy cows are raped to produce milk. The organization attempts to equate artificial insemination of farm animals to women being raped and human trafficking sex crimes.

“When a human is forcibly and involuntarily violated sexually, it’s called ‘rape,'” PETA posted on their website announcement of a propaganda video. “When animals on factory farms are forcibly and involuntary violated sexually, it’s called “artificial insemination.” Female cows, pigs, and turkeys are routinely raped—their bodies are violated through artificial insemination.”

The organization attempts to equate crimes against women to farming procedures necessary to provide food to people worldwide. PETA claims farmers use “rape racks” to artificially inseminate dairy cows to keep them producing milk. They claim the term “rape rack” is an industry term. However, a Google search of the term only brings up animal rights websites claiming it is an industry term.

Joanna Lidback, a dairy farmer and mother from Vermont, told National Review, there is no such thing as a “rape rack.”

“That’s a term created by vegan/animal activists,” Lidback explained. “Of course there are no rape racks.”

Jodi Venema DeHate, a technician for the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, told National Review that farmers use artificial insemination to prevent cows from being injured or damaged from being mounted by 1,500 to 1,800-pound bulls.

“Bulls are very large, close to a ton when fully grown,” she explained. “An average cow is 1,500 to 1,800 pounds, so a bull mounting a cow can cause damage to the cow since he’s so large.”

The “cattle rape” hypocrisy came back to the surface following a PETA campaign in Wimbolden where PETA flaunted bikini-clad women to promote vegan cream and non-dairy treats, the Daily Mail reported.

The British newspaper reported one Twitter user’s reaction, “I fail to see what benefit some Seventies-style sexism has for animal rights. Has this approach ever actually convinced anyone to go vegan?”

National Review writer Julie Kelly expressed her disgust at PETA’s effort to equate legitimate farming practices to women being raped. “Of course, this is just one example of the Left’s reflex to ‘ism’ every thought, comment, or action,” Kelly wrote. “At the same time, it diminishes the real meaning of the word “rape” and equates a dairy cow being inseminated with your daughter being sexually assaulted. That’s enough of a reason to do exactly the opposite of what PETA demands. Go order some extra cheese on that pizza.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.