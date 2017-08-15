Border Patrol Agents Bust 8 More Sex Offenders, Criminal Aliens in Week

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector kept eight previously deported alien sex offenders and criminals from re-entering the U.S. shortly after they illegally crossed. The arrests came in less than one week and followed the apprehension of three other alien sex offenders the earlier this month.

One week ago, agents working near the Rio Grande River picked up two previously deported alien sex offenders. In the first incident, McAllen Station agents discovered a Salvadoran national who crossed the border near Sullivan City. Agents learned the man spent one year in a Utah prison following a conviction for Sexual Battery in the town of Nephi, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol officials.

Also on Tuesday, Fort Brown Station agents arrested a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border near Brownsville. While processing the alien, the agents learned the man had a criminal history from North Carolina. A court in Mecklenburg County convicted the Mexican national for Involuntary Manslaughter following a crash where he drove while being intoxicated. The court sentenced the man to 13 to 25 months in state prison.

McAllen agents arrested another Mexican national near the town of Hidalgo on Thursday. A record check uncovered an active warrant from Hidalgo County for a charge of Indecency with a Child – Child Fondling, officials stated.

About 80 miles inland, agents assigned to the Sarita Checkpoint (soon to be renamed the Javier Vega Checkpoint after the slain Border Patrol agent) discovered another Mexican national attempting to sneak around the checkpoint. Agents learned the man has a criminal sexual history from Oklahoma. A court in Oklahoma City convicted the criminal alien on a charge of Sexual Battery. The court sentenced the man to 8 years in a state prison.

On Saturday, agents from the Rio Grande City Station arrested a Guatemalan national with a previous conviction near the border town of Roma. An unnamed court convicted the man on a charge of a sexual offense against a child under the age of 16.

Further east along the Rio Grande border with Mexico, agents from the McAllen Station arrested another Guatemalan national near the town of Abram. A records check revealed the criminal history of the man that includes a conviction from a court in Adams County (near San Angelo, Texas) for Sexual Assault. The court sentenced the Guatemalan to one year in state prison.

The week of arrests rounded out Monday with the arrests of two Salvadoran nationals by McAllen Station agents in two separate incidents. Monday morning agents working near Mission arrested a man previously convicted by a Homestead, Florida, court for Sexual Assault. The court handed down a sentence of only 90 days for the conviction.

Later on Monday, agents working near Hidalgo arrested another Salvadoran national. The foreign national “freely admitted” to being a member of the hyper-violent MS-13 criminal gang.

In total, Border Patrol agents kept eight criminal aliens, including those with criminal histories including sex crimes and manslaughter, from making their way inland where they would be free to carry out additional crimes against American citizens.

Breitbart Texas has reported extensively on the arrests by Border Patrol agents of previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.