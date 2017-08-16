Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Raping 7-Year-Old ‘Thousands of Times’

An illegal alien who was previously deported from the United States is now accused of raping a 7-year-old girl “thousands of times,” according to local police.

Victor Francisco Michel-Lara, 32-years-old from Mexico, is charged with two first-degree child rape felony charges, along with immigration violations. Lara, according to investigators, molested the girl “many times in the last six months,” with the victim telling police he raped her “thousands of times.”

When interviewed by investigators, the illegal alien said that two of the rapes accidentally occurred while he was putting lotion on the young girl. Lara said the alleged incidents happened when the two were “roughhousing” and “jumping around” outside the shower.

“He stated that she moves around a lot with the lotion making his fingers slippery (and) they accidentally slipped into her vagina,” Cedar City Police Department (CCPD) investigator Matt Topham wrote in a report, according to The Spectrum.

The illegal alien was already deported to Mexico once, according to police. Investigators did not reveal when Lara re-entered the U.S. illegally, though they did say his previous run-in with the law was unrelated to the child rape accusations.

The mother of the victim told The Spectrum that she notified police about the alleged attacks because she was worried the illegal alien would soon leave Utah for Washington state to visit his family.

Investigators also revealed that Lara was allegedly working illegally as well. The illegal alien is now being held in the Iron County Jail on a $200,000 bond and police consider him to be a flight risk.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.