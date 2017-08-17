Border Patrol Agent’s Car Sprayed with Manure for Not Arresting Enough Illegal Aliens

A Vermont man is in jail after he allegedly sprayed a U.S. Border Patrol car with liquid manure after confronting agents about not arresting enough illegal alien farm workers.

Vermont man Mark Johnson, 56, told the Associated Press he saw a Border Patrol agent parked near a field where he was spraying fertilizer. He confronted the agent about why they were not doing more to arrest illegal aliens working on local farms, the AP reported. Johnson’s farm is located near the Canadian border.

advertisement

Following the argument where he claimed the agent was rude to him, Johnson allegedly sprayed down the agent’s car with the liquid manure. Johnson now claims the alleged vandalism was an accident. He told the AP he “didn’t know the car was behind him when he turned on the spreader.”

Vermont prosecutors are handling the case, according to Border Patrol spokesperson Stephanie Malin. It does not appear that Johnson targeted the agent with the offensive spray.

The court released Johnson on bail and ordered him to appear Thursday on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Border Patrol agents arrested two illegal immigrant farm workers in June after they attended a protest rally against Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream dairies. Agents stopped the suspects as they returned from the demonstration to go back to work, Breitbart Texas reported. The workers marched to demand better pay and living conditions on the farms that provide milk to the nationwide ice cream maker.

That arrest led to another protest march in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in St. Albans, Vermont.

“We were there to denounce the arrest of Esau and Yesenia and to call on ICE to use their discretion to release them back to their families, back to their community so they can continue to live and work in Vermont and continue to raise their voice for their dignity and human rights,” Migrant Justice organizer Will Lambek told the Washington Post.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.