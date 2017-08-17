Majority Says Immigrants Should Adopt American Culture, Poll Finds

Immigrants should adopt America’s culture and heritage, including the English language, most voters say.

In a poll by Rasmussen Reports, 66 percent of Americans said new arrivals to the U.S. should not bring their foreign cultures with them and instead adopt the American way of life.

advertisement

The number of Americans who want a multicultural society peaked at 23 percent, with those surveyed saying immigrants should bring their culture, language, and heritage while not assimilating.

There is a large generational divide between Americans who say immigrants should assimilate and those who should not. For instance, among Americans aged 18 to 39-years-old, a staggering 38 percent said immigrants should bring their foreign cultures with them, whereas 17 percent of middle-aged Americans – 40 to 64-years-old – supported multiculturalism. For Americans 65-years-old and older, only 12 percent support foreigners keeping their foreign culture when arriving in the U.S.

The support for American culture and heritage is also becoming increasingly divisive between the right and left. The vast majority of Americans who identify as “conservative,” 83 percent, said immigrants should assimilate. Meanwhile, 44 percent of liberals said the same. Americans who remain politically independent are much more favorable by a rate of 62 percent.

Multiculturalism also fares better among the poorest and most wealthy cohorts. For those making under $30,000 a year, 24 percent support immigrants bringing their foreign cultures to the U.S., while 27 percent of those earning $100,000 to $200,000 a year support the multicultural agenda and 30 percent of those earning more than $200,000 a year.

The American middle class remains largely opposed, with 72 percent of those earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year saying immigrants should adopt American traditions while those earning $50,000 to $100,000 agree.

The poll was taken August 9-10 and included 1,000 likely voters across the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.