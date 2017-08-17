Soros-Funded Groups AstroTurf DACA Protests at White House

Protests demanding an Obama-created amnesty program for young illegal aliens remain intact were sponsored George Soros-funded by open borders groups.

United We Dream and CASA, two Soros-funded pro-immigration groups, were behind the rally outside the White House where illegal aliens demanded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program be kept in place by the President Trump Administration.

In 2010, Soros’ Open Society Foundation gave United We Dream a total of $75,000. In 2015, the open borders organization CASA thanked Soros’ Open Society Foundation for their funding and support.

At the protest, more than 25 open border activists were arrested by Metro Police outside of the White House, according to Democracy Now.

CASA also has ties to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez, who previously headed up CASA de Maryland, a sect of the larger organization. Perez later left the organization to become the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and the Secretary of Labor in the Obama Administration.

Aside from Soros, CASA is a well-funded, pro-amnesty group with donors like Bank of America, Comcast, Freddie Mac, the Venezuelan government, Costco, Verizon, and State Farm Insurance, according to Accuracy in Media research into the organization’s 2010 donor filings.

DACA recipients are given protection by the federal government and since the Trump Administration has not ended the program. Experts like Mark Krikorian have previously said that 800 new permits for protected DACA status can be granted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) per day.

Immigration hawks have long criticized the temporary amnesty program as being unconstitutional, mainly because former President Obama enacted the program through executive order. Since DACA’s inception, potentially dozens of recipients of the federal protection may be MS-13 gang members, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.