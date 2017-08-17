‘Unchecked Mass Migration’ Could Cause Deadly Disease Outbreak, Claims Report

Mass immigration could potentially lead to a deadly public health crisis in the United States, according to a new report.

New research by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) outlines how the Trump Administration could further protect the American public from diseases brought to the U.S. by mass migration.

“Communicable diseases do not stop at international borders,” FAIR researchers said in the report. “They could be one of the most dangerous – yet rarely considered – consequence of inadequate immigration controls. Nevertheless, the mainstream media, and most policy makers, avoid any discussion of the public health challenges presented by illegal immigration. However, in a world where rapid global travel is both accessible and affordable to large numbers of people, the possibility of an epidemic traceable to migrants is a reality that cannot be ignored.”

“Most illnesses are spread by contact with infected people, livestock or agricultural produce,” the FAIR report continues. “As a result, researchers have concluded that the international movement of people is a significant factor in disease outbreaks: ‘Mobile populations can link zones of disease emergence to low prevalence or non-endemic areas through rapid or high-volume international movements, or both.”

FAIR researchers concluded that in order to further prevent an infectious disease outbreak in the U.S., the Trump administration and State Department should look closely into:

Provide the latest technology to all ports of entry to screen for infectious diseases.

Use more “sniffer” dogs to screen for infected migrants at ports of entry.

Require particular vaccinations for migrants seeking visas.

Require migrants from “regions with known public health issues” to seek further preventative treatment before entering the U.S.

Require that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service mandate migrants fill out questionnaires on infectious diseases.

Allow U.S. Border Protection Officers to “secondary health screening for visibly ill travelers.”

Train federal officials with the U.S. Public Health Service and Centers for Disease Control’s Division of Global Migration to detect and contain infectious diseases at all U.S. ports of entry.

Comparing the U.S. immigration policies to Germany, the researchers compared and outlined what has occurred in the dominant European country where mass migration has led to disease outbreaks:

Germany recently accepted roughly two million refugees with minimal security vetting and virtually no health screening. The majority of people relocated to Germany in this wave of migrants come from countries in the developing world that are currently experiencing social and political conflicts that make the delivery of medical services and the maintenance of basic sanitation services difficult, if not impossible. Their arrival without proper medical screening has had a negative effect on Germany’s health and welfare. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s equivalent of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is responsible for monitoring infectious diseases managing outbreaks. RKI recently reported a significant increase in communicable diseases across Germany. In its annual report on “Infectious Disease Epidemiology in Germany,” the institute concluded that recent increases in dengue fever, Hantavirus, hemorrhagic fever, malaria, tuberculosis and other communicable diseases are directly attributable to the migrant stream currently pouring into Germany.

Researchers said the immigration debate is often linked to preventing terrorism or international gangs from entering the U.S. But, the researchers say “unchecked mass migration” poses are large health risk to millions of Americans.

As Breitbart News previously reported, a total of 1,565 foreign refugees were diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB) between 2012 and 2015. Additionally, the number of active TB cases in Minnesota, which has a large foreign-born Somali population, has grown by 12 percent since last year, as Breitbart News reported.

In multiple states such as Texas, Washington, North Carolina, California, and others, active TB has become a risk to public school students and the general public, as Breitbart News reported.

