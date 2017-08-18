Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Woman is Free in Mexico, Says Husband

The man who allegedly killed a woman in Las Vegas, Nevada, is now walking free in Mexico after being released by federal immigration officials, according to the victim’s husband.

Billy and Kathy Dolan were married for 30 years when one day, the man received a message from the local coroner’s office that his wife had been killed in a car accident, according to FOX 5 News.

“We were both stopped at a red light and I looked over at her and thought ‘There she is,’” Dolan told FOX 5. “I don’t usually stare, but this time I did, and the car behind me actually honked because the light turned green. Was this God telling me this is the last time I was going to see her alive.”

Police told Dolan that his wife had been struck by 30-year-old illegal alien Alfredo Vazquez-Orozco as he was allegedly drunk-driving at a high speed. The GoFundMe page for Kathy’s funeral donations say she was “on her way for a kidney dialysis treatment on the west side of Las Vegas.”

“Kathy always went early so she would have the rest of her day to recover, be with her husband Billy, and her beloved cats,” the page states.

Following the crash, the illegal alien was charged with a DUI for the death of Kathy and drug possession. According to Dolan, the man did not remain in police custody long before he was released to Mexico:

He said no one has been keeping him in the loop about what is going on with his wife’s case so he called the District Attorney’s office to ask. That’s when he was told that Vazquez-Orozco was a free man in Mexico. “They walked him to the border and just let him go,” Billy said.

Dolan is now looking to hire a legal help to find his wife’s alleged killer in Mexico, saying without justice for his wife, he struggles to live day-to-day.

“When I wake up, I think about her, I kiss her, I hold her, this is all I have,” Dolan told FOX 5.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.