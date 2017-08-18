Intel CEO Who Bailed on Trump Manufacturing Council Sought 8K H-1B Workers for U.S. Jobs

A CEO who bailed on President Donald Trump’s now-defunct American Manufacturing Council imported workers to take jobs in the United States.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich left Trump’s manufacturing council after he disagreed with the response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

advertisement

“I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them,’’ Krzanich wrote in a blog post. “We should honor—not attack—those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values.’’

But, as Trump’s manufacturing council was set up to bring back manufacturing and jobs to the U.S., Intel has been doing just the opposite since 2013.

Since 2013, the Intel Corporation attempted to import more than 8,000 H-1B workers. At the same time, as Breitbart News reported, the company under Krzanich’s direction laid off 12,000 Americans last year.

The H-1B visa allows corporations to outsource hundreds of thousands of jobs to foreign workers. Each year, more than 100,000 are able to enter the U.S. to take coveted, white-collar jobs.

Intel, like other tech outsourcers IBM and Microsoft, moved thousands of American jobs to India in the last two decades as a labor cost-saving measure.

In Malaysia, where the median income is about $396 U.S. dollars a month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Intel now employs 9,000 on two locations, making it the corporation’s largest offshore site.

“This is one of the largest assembly and test facilities and a mature site with multi-functions in manufacturing, design and development and local and global support services,” the Intel posting stated.

Pro-American worker attorney Sara Blackwell told Breitbart Texas that Krzanich should be held responsible for not only displacing Americans by replacing them with foreigners, but also accountable for the low-wages Intel pays overseas.

“I think Brian Krzanich should have to disclose how much his company is paying in India so we can tell if he’s exploiting these workers in violation of human rights so that he can make $19 million a year,” Blackwell said. “And if he doesn’t have this information, for his salary, he should be required to have this.”

Blackwell said Krzanich had no moral grounds to bail on Trump because of the way Intel used a business model importing H-1B workers and outsourcing to India.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.