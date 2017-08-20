ATF, FBI, Houston Police Search Home for Possible Bomb-Making Material

HOUSTON, Texas — Federal and local law enforcement officers teamed up to execute a search warrant on a home in the upscale Rice University area Sunday evening. After obtaining a search warrant, Houston police officers, FBI agents, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) entered a home to search for suspected bomb making materials.

Neighbors told Breitbart Texas this is the second time in four years this has happened at the same home. “I would never expect something like this in this neighborhood,” David King said. “I have always felt completely safe here.”

In 2013, federal agents raided the same home searching for chemicals that could be used to make “tear gas or nerve gas,” the Houston Chronicle reported. The agents later determined the material to be a military-grade explosive.

Neighbors say the home still belongs to the same owner and it is believed the young man who was then the subject of the investigation still lives in the home.

Neighbors reported seeing surveillance vehicles monitoring the home since early Sunday morning. About 4 p.m. agents executed a search warrant and entered two homes located in the 2000 block of Alabans in the Rice University area.

The Houston Chronicle reported that man’s name as Andrew Cecil Earhart Schneck (then 22-years-old).

Schneck pleaded guilty to knowingly storing his explosives in 2016 and a judge sentenced him to 5 years of probation.

FBI officials reported they were “lawfully present conducting law enforcement operations in southwest Houston, Texas in the interest of public safety,” KTRK ABC13 reported.