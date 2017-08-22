Companies Who Bailed on Trump Councils Have History of Offshoring Jobs

The CEOs who fled President Donald Trump following his response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last week have a history of importing foreign labor.

Intel Corporation

The most obvious importer of foreign workers via the H-1B visa and outsourcer of American jobs is Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who left Trump’s now-defunct American Manufacturing Council, Breitbart Texas reported.

Since 2013, the Intel Corporation attempted to import more than 8,000 H-1B workers. At the same time, as Breitbart News reported, the company under Krzanich’s direction laid off 12,000 Americans last year.

The H-1B visa allows corporations to outsource hundreds of thousands of jobs to foreign workers. Each year, more than 100,000 are able to enter the U.S. to take coveted, white-collar jobs.

In Malaysia, where the median income is about $396 U.S. dollars a month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Intel now employs 9,000 on two locations, making it the corporation’s largest offshore site.

IBM

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty explained in great length why she and other CEOs had decided to disband Trump’s Strategy and Policy Forum, which went hand-in-hand with the manufacturing council.

Rometty said in her statement of leaving the panel, “IBM has long said, and more importantly, demonstrated its commitment to a workplace and a society that is open, inclusive and provides opportunity to all.”

But, IBM remains one of the largest outsourcers in the United States, partnering with other multinational corporations to send American jobs overseas to foreign workers, while also importing foreign guest workers to take the remaining jobs left in the U.S.

In 2013, the number of jobs in India for IBM surpassed the number of IBM jobs in the U.S., with Rometty laying off thousands of U.S. workers to send their jobs overseas, as the New York Post reported at the time.

In India, the average IBM salary is roughly $17,000 a year. In the U.S., the average IBM salary comes in at $100,000 for senior IT specialists.

Aside from outsourcing, Rometty also is one of the top importers of foreign workers in order to replace American workers. Between 2014 and 2016 alone, Rometty attempted to import nearly 25,000 foreign workers.

3M Corporation

3M CEO Inge Thulin followed other CEOs to leave Trump’s manufacturing council, though the company has a long history with outsourcing Americans’ jobs.

In 2010, 3M announced that they would be extending their 10-year partnership with Cognizant.

As Breitbart Texas reported, corporations like 3M hide their H-1B foreign worker importing schemes through outsourcing firms like Cognizant. Between 2014 and 2016, Cognizant attempted to import more than 11,200 foreign workers to the U.S.

Under Armour

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was the second CEO to leave Trump’s manufacturing council. Although the corporation has a manufacturing plant in Glen Burnie, Maryland, the vast majority of Under Armour products are made overseas.

“Substantially all of our products are manufactured by unaffiliated manufacturers,” the Under Armour website boasts. “In 2006, our products were primarily manufactured in Asia, Central and South America and Mexico.”

United Technologies

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes also bailed on the manufacturing council. United Technologies is the parent company of Carrier, which has gradually been laying off American workers and sending their jobs to Mexico.

Despite pushback from Trump, United Technologies will still shutter parts of the Carrier manufacturing plant in Huntington, Indiana, leaving 600 to 700 American workers out of work while their jobs are sent to a new manufacturing plant the company is building in Mexico, as Business Insider reported. For merely keeping roughly 750 jobs in the U.S., Carrier reportedly received $5 million in tax breaks.

An American steelworker who has worked at the manufacturing plant for 15 years told NPR about the difficulty of seeing his job and others’ sent to Mexico.

“I tell you what. If you come in here and ask any person that works here that if they believe they have long-term security at this facility, they will all tell you, no, they don’t,” Bray said. “They told us once they’d leave, and they just built this massive facility in Monterrey, Mexico. We know that they’re not just going to put one department that they’re shipping down there now for that.”

“I think everyone knows the inevitable eventually will come,” Bray continued. “We hope and wish that – for sure that this plant will be here for a long time and, you know, a lot of us can continue our careers here. But unfortunately we just don’t – we don’t have that faith in the company that they’re going to stick to their word and stay here.”

