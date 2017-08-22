SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

German Police Seize 5,000 ‘Trump-Shaped’ Ecstasy Tablets

Photo: Osnabrück Police via Facebook

by Bob Price22 Aug 2017Osnabrück, DE0

German police seized a load of ecstasy tablets shaped in the image of U.S. President Donald Trump. The pills are estimated to have a street value of €39,000.

Police made the discovery of Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, according to a post by police officials on Facebook.

“During the search of the vehicle police found about 5,000 ecstasy tablets with the portrait of the American president … the purchase value of the tablets amounts to approximately 11,000 euros (about $12,900); the sales value amounts to approximately 39,000 euros,” German police officials stated, according to a report on CNN.

Police made the discovery of what they called the “Drugs of the Year” after stopping a Peugeot 307 on the Autobahn. A search of the car revealed more than 5,000 tablets in the shape of President Trump’s head. The back of the tablet is embossed with the word “TRUMP” and “*NL.”

Officials also found a large amount of cash in the vehicle.

Police seized the Peugeot and arrested a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son. They appeared before a judge who issued a warrant for their arrest.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

