MS-13 Member, Child Rapist Arrested Crossing into Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested an MS-13 gang member and a previously convicted child rapist after they illegally crossed the border in two separate incidents.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station apprehended a Salvadoran national after he crossed the border illegally Thursday night near the border town of Hidalgo, Texas. Agents arrested the foreign national and transported him to the Weslaco station for processing. During questioning, the man freely admitted to being a member of the hyper-violent MS-13 criminal gang, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials. The man is subject to prosecution for illegal entry as a gang member.

The following day, agents from the McAllen Station observed a man entering the U.S. illegally near Mission, Texas. Agents arrested the man and took him to the McAllen Border Patrol Station where they learned Pharr, Texas, police officers previously arrested him on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. A court convicted the Mexican national in 1999 and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. He obtained early release and immigration officials removed him from the country.

Previously convicted sex offenders are frequently caught by Border Patrol agents as they attempt to get back into the U.S. where they can continue their crimes.

Breitbart Texas’ Robert Arce reported on Tuesday about the arrest in Arizona of another previously deported rapist arrested by Border Patrol agents. Agents assigned to the Ajo Station arrested two illegal aliens near the town of Why, Arizona. Agents transported the duo to the Ajo Station for processing where they learned one of the men is a previously convicted rapist. Agents reported that an Indiana court convicted 28-year-old Adan Jimenez-Alarcon in 2012 on multiple counts of sexual battery. The court sentenced the man to three years in prison. In 2015, an Arizona court sentence him to two years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. He now faces a felony charge of illegal re-entry after being deported as a sex offender.

The man arrested with Jimenez-Alarcon is also a previously convicted felon, CBP officials reported. He is reportedly a Salvadoran national and is expected to face charges for illegal re-entry after being removed as a convicted felon.

