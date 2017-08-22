Previously Deported Convicted Rapist Caught Crossing Mexican Border

PHOENIX, Arizona — Federal agents arrested a convicted rapist trying to sneak into Arizona. The previously deported rapist had prior convictions in Indiana and in Arizona.

The arrest took place over the weekend when U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station arrested two illegal aliens near Why, Arizona, information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S Customs and Border Protection revealed. During the processing and booking phase of the arrest, it was discovered that one of the illegal aliens was a previously convicted rapist and had other felony convictions.

All individuals apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using a biometric system to identify illegal immigrants who may have criminal histories. While processing 28-year-old Adan Jimenez-Alarcon for illegally entering the United States, agents discovered that he was previously convicted in Indiana in 2012 on multiple charges related to sexual battery and sentenced to three years in prison. Authorities also learned that he had a previous conviction in Arizona for failing to register as a sex offender in 2015. That conviction was based on his previous rape case in Indiana. Jimenez-Alarcon was sentenced to more than two years for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jimenez-Alarcon has since been formally charged with the felony charge of illegal re-entry into the United States. The other alien arrested with Jimenez-Alarcon was a 33-year-old Salvadoran national, who is also expected to face immigration charges.

The Ajo Station located within the Tucson Sector is an area well-known for human smuggling and drug trafficking activities. Federal agents in that station recently arrested a previously deported MS-13 gang member who had a lengthy criminal history, Breitbart Texas reported. The MS-13 gang member was identified as Misael Ramirez-Benitez, a Salvadoran national, was reportedly arrested shortly after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. He crossed near the town of Lukeville, Arizona, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Rob Daniels.

