Illegal Alien Deported 15 Times on Trial for Alleged Drunk Hit-and-Run

An illegal alien who was previously deported at least 15 times is now on trial for an alleged drunk driving hit-and-run incident that severely injured a young boy.

Constantino Banda, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was allegedly drunk when he hit a couple and their 6-year-old son as they were driving home from Disneyland that day, prosecutors said according to FOX 5 San Diego.

advertisement

Banda allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the family while allegedly being drunk, blowing a .08 percent blood-alcohol level.

“There was significant intrusion into the rear compartment of the passenger side of the vehicle,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Chandler said of the incident, according to FOX 5. “You can see the current airbag deployed where [the 6-year-old boy] was seated in his child seat.”

According to prosecutors, the illegal alien was with his brother and another man before the accident, eating at a Chula Vista, California restaurant. At the restaurant, when Banda was leaving, he allegedly flattened the tires of his estranged wife’s friends’ car. Banda also allegedly grabbed the wife’s friend and ended up in a fistfight with a bystander who was trying to stop it.

While the illegal aliens’ defense attorney says he was not driving at the time of the incident, the mother of the child disputed those claims.

“Knowing that he’s lying and you know the struggles we are having because they’re not, Mr. Banda or his wife are not cooperating with insurance, the investigation or anything it’s getting harder to go in all the time and see him,” Ingrid Lake told FOX 5.

In the State of California, illegal aliens are allowed to register and obtain driver’s licenses. Left-wing politicians and open borders activists first pushed the initiative on the basis that it would make California roads safer, with now nearly 1 million illegal aliens having driver’s licenses, Breitbart Texas reported. Banda, at the time of the incident did not have one of these driver’s licenses.

Banda was last deported from the U.S. in January.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.