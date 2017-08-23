WATCH: Mexican Military Engages in Cartel Gun Battle near Texas Border

RIO BRAVO, Tamaulipas — Mexican military forces fought off a cartel attack in this border city. The incident led to hundreds of rounds exchanged between soldiers and gunmen.

A video taken by a citizen journalist inside a convenience store vividly revealed the tense moments that residents continue to experience on a regular basis as cartel gunmen continue to carry out a fierce war for territorial control. Rio Bravo is immediately south of Donna, Texas.

In the video, military forces riding in SUVs come to a stop on the outskirts of Rio Bravo and face off against cartel gunmen. The soldiers can be seen crouching as they fire back against machine gun contact.

No casualties were suffered but one bystander was injured. A single arrest also reportedly occurred. The battle is one of what has become an almost daily occurrence in this border city as two rival factions of the Gulf Cartel fight for regional control. The escalating violence also leads to skirmishes with Mexican authorities working to suppress the fighting. Since early May, more than 140 victims were murdered by the internal conflict, Breitbart Texas reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.