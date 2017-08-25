ACLU Wants Border Patrol to Stand-Down During Hurricane Harvey

The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) asked the U.S. Border Patrol to stand-down during Hurricane Harvey. They say the agency’s refusal to close checkpoints during the storm puts illegal aliens in grave danger.

Texas is refusing to close Customs and Border Patrol checkpoints during #HurricaneHarvey, putting undocumented families in grave danger. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

As reported by Breitbart Texas, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday afternoon that Border Patrol checkpoints in South Texas will remain open during the storm event predicted to hit the Texas coast on Friday evening or early Saturday morning. The hurricane has been placed in a Category 3 or 4 range.

“Border Patrol checkpoints will not be closed unless there is a danger to the safety of the traveling public and our agents,” CBP officials wrote in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “Border Patrol resources, including personnel and transportation, will be deployed on an as needed basis to augment the efforts and capabilities of local-response authorities.”

“The Border Patrol is a law enforcement agency and we will not abandon our law enforcement duties,” officials stated. “If there is a time when we have to unite with our emergency preparedness partners to evacuate community members, we assure you that we will act quickly ensuring that the safety of those requiring evacuation remains paramount.”

Gary VanNess, a liturgy and youth coordinator at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission, Texas replied to @ACLU on Twitter:

Hurricane Harvey is North of every checkpoint in Texas. Your tweet is designed for deception and to create more dissension in the US. Shame pic.twitter.com/gCz4codFEL — G VanNess (@GaryVanness) August 25, 2017

The U.S. Border Patrol operates two major inland checkpoints south of Corpus Christi, as reported by Breitbart Texas:

The Falfurrias Checkpoint is located in Brooks County about 80 miles north of the Mexican border with Texas on U.S. Highway 281. The Sarita Checkpoint is located in about the same position on U.S. Highway 77 in Kenedy County. The two checkpoints are located along major arteries of drug trafficking and human smuggling.

