Hurricane Harvey: Texas Mayor Says Get Out or Mark ID on Your Arm

The mayor pro tem of Rockport, Texas, told residents of the city where Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall Friday night to get out while they can or mark their ID on their arms in preparation for the worst.

Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios told a KIII reporter that people who chose not to heed the mandatory evacuation order should make sure that they have their social security number marked on their arm in case identification is needed.

advertisement

“Those that are going to stay — it’s unfortunate — but they should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie Pen,” Rios told KIII ABC 3 reporter Michael Gibson. “Put their social security number on it, and their name.”



Rios said he cannot emphasize enough the dangers of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 3 storm is bearing down on the Texas coastal town located just north of Corpus Christi.

Rockport Emergency Management Chief Rick McLester said he agrees with the mayor pro tem about the dangers of the storm.

“About 60 to 65 percent of our residents heeded our warning and evacuated,” McLester told Breitbart Texas in a phone interview. “That still leaves about 30 to 35 percent of our 25,000 residents who might be in danger.”

Fulton Fireman Cody Morales shot the video below earlier on Friday before winds picked up significantly.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to come on shore over the Rockport-Fulton area late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey on Breitbart Texas.