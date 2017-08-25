WATCH: Live WebCam Video of Hurricane Harvey at Texas Coast

Video journalists from HurricaneTrack via YouTube are streaming live images of the impact of Hurricane Harvey as it begins to slam into the Texas coast.

The video below is being broadcast from Port O’Conner, Texas, about 75 miles north of Corpus Christi. It is in the center of what is called the “dirty side” of the storm where the heaviest tidal surges and rainfall are expected. Other videos will be posted when they become available. The first video is from the Hurricane Tracker technician’s vehicle as he is installing live camera feeds.

PORT O’CONNER,TEXAS

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (Camera watching Oso Bay, near Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, facing north)

GALVESTON, TEXAS SEAWALL

Video from Harbor Park in Aransas Pass. Video embed not available.

