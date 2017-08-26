Cat 1 Hurricane Harvey Shifts from Wind to Flood Threat

Following its attack on the Texas Coastal Bend, Category 1 Hurricane Harvey shifts from being a wind threat to a potentially catastrophic flood event. Hurricane forecasters predict up to 40 inches of rainfall could affect the upper and central Texas coastal region as the storm lingers for the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center predicts widespread rainfall accumulation of 15 to 30 inches with isolated spots receiving up to 40 inches of rainfall. Many areas of the central Texas coast have already accumulated up to nearly 15 inches of rain.

In a sparsely populated area on the “dirty side” of Hurricane Harvey, The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge received nearly 11 inches of rain, the National Weather Service advised Saturday morning. The nearby town of Austwell received 14.46 inches as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Other, more populated areas received in excess of eight to ten inches of rain as far north as Houston’s southern suburbs. Richmond received nearly 10 inches while Victoria and Sugarland received 9.37 and 8.58 inches respectively. Residents of Brazoria County have experienced rainfall totals of seven to eight inches overnight.

Weather officials reported that Harvey delivered a significant wind punch to the Coastal Bend. Wind gusts officially reached 132 mph in the Mustang Island community of Port Aransas. Winds in Rockport peaked at 108, while the communities of Lamar and Copano Village (about 10 miles north of Rockport) experienced gusts of 110 and 125 respectively.

Wind gusts in Corpus Christi only reached 65 mph, weather officials reported.

With rainfall accumulation forecasts reaching up to between 30 and 40 inches over the next five days, the National Hurrican Center warns of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

The continued presence of Hurricane Harvey will keep tides at high levels along the central Texas coast. These tides will inhibit the rainfall accumulation from being drained into the Gulf of Mexico by the numerous rivers located between Corpus Christi and Houston. This will add to and prolong flooding conditions.

National Weather Service officials warned on Friday that some areas of Texas could become uninhabitable for weeks or months due to flooding conditions and structural damage, Breitbart Texas reported.

