Cat 4 Hurricane Harvey Rips into Texas Coastal Bend

Hurricane Harvey crashed into the Texas coastal communities of Rockport and Fulton as a major Cat 4 storm causing widespread damage, injuries and power outages. Harvey slowly moved inland and by Saturday morning the storm weakened to Category 1.

The storm roared into the Texas Coastal Bend with the eye making landfall late Friday night. About 10 p.m. reports began circulation about major damage to structures in the Rockport and Fulton communities and officials converted the Aransas County jail into a makeshift hospital, Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth told reporters.

Emergency workers treated at least ten people for injuries received after a roof of a one-story senior housing complex collapsed, Carruth told KIII ABC3 Friday night.

CBS Austin posted the following video showing some of the devastation caused in Rockport and Fulton.

Following reports of building collapses at the Rockport-Fulton High School, Rockport emergency management officials told Breitbart Texas, “We are working hard to get our people of a bad situation.”

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Gillian Cox told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times the roof of the high school partially caved in, but that rumors of total collapse on social media were inaccurate.

Some icons of the coastal communities were severely damaged or destroyed. The giant blue crab that has been a landmark for Rockport for generations lost one of its claws and was tossed around before the eye of the storm and heaviest winds came ashore. The Rockport Bakery, which sits on the line that divides Rockport and Fulton received major damage and Jimmy Woods Produce stand was all but destroyed, photos revealed.

More than 100,000 people are reported to be without power in Corpus Christi and Nueces County, about 30 miles south of where Harvey made landfall Friday night, the Caller-Times reported Saturday morning. Corpus Christi emergency management officials issued an advisory for residents to reduce the use of toilets and boil water before drinking as a precaution due to a power outage at the city’s water treatment facility.