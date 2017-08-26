WATCH: Dump Truck Smashes Overhead Signs on Houston Highway

A dump truck smashed through several overhead signs on a Texas highway near Houston Thursday, according to a video of the incident.

The video shows the truck’s raised bucket colliding with the highway signs while speeding down the freeway, sending scrap metal flying and terrifying drivers in the path of the collision.

KTRK reports that authorities shut that portion of the East Loop highway down while they cleared the scene. The driver’s condition is not currently known.

Carlos Escobedo and his father, who drove behind the truck, filmed the incident on a cell phone, the Daily Mail reported.

The video has gone viral since Escobedo posted it Thursday night, racking up nearly 20 million views.