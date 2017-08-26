Watch: Hurricane Winds Pummel Texas Coastal City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As authorities and local residents braced for the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, extremely strong winds began shaking this coastal city. Police officers stopped their patrolling operation and been moved to secure facilities as the storm winds increased.

City officials announced that the National Weather Service upgraded Harvey to a Category 4 hurricane shortly before making landfall, meaning that the winds surpassed 130 miles per hour and catastrophic damage is expected.

advertisement

In response to the arrival of strong winds, city officials ordered the city to cease police patrolling until it is once again safe to do so. In the case of life threatening calls, authorities will try to respond.

Life threatening calls will be dispatched if conditions allow. #Harvey https://t.co/MlIL0oEuI7 — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 25, 2017

Multiple residents hunkered down inside hotels in the areas determined to be on higher ground and not prone to flooding. The commercial structures are expected to provide a measure of protection from the strong winds.

Tony Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.