WATCH: Tornado Spawned from Tropical Storm Harvey Strikes NW Houston

Bands of rain from Tropical Storm Harvey reach hundreds of miles northward and are spawning tornados. A Twitter user captured a twister just northwest of Houston.

Twitter user Askey McAlpine observed a tornado on the ground near Barker Cypress and West Road on Houston’s far northwest side. She captured the moment on her cell phone and Tweeted:

advertisement

The tornado is a byproduct of now-Tropical Storm Harvey. The storm is currently centered about 45 miles northwest of Victoria, Texas, about 120 miles south of this tornado. Harvey has pulled up stationary and is continuing to drop massive quantities of rain in the Houston area and points south. Little forward movement is expected over the next few days, officials from the National Hurricane Center posted at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued 67 tornado warnings for the Houston area since Harvey approached the Texas coast.

Officials in the Houston metropolitan area report nearly 300,000 people are without electricity. A tornado reported earlier on Saturday left a trail of devastation near the town of Katy, just west of Houston.

Another Twitter user, @Cassidylee_ captured video of what appears to be the same tornado near Barker Cypress. Lee Tweeted:

Earlier on Saturday Rockport Mayor C.J. Wax reported his town took the hurricane “right on the nose.” Wax said officials discovered the body of the deceased man Saturday morning. Officials were unable to respond to the fire Friday night because of the dangers presented by the then-category-4 hurricane.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey on Breitbart Texas.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.