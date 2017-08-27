Dog Shows Texas Spirit During Hurricane Harvey

A dog in Texas has become a viral symbol of the spirit of Texans during the storm that has inundated the state during Hurricane Harvey.

As the Category 4 hurricane hit the Lone Star State, his photographed image has become an iconic symbol of the strength of Texans.

Otis, a German-Shepherd mix from Sinton, Texas, drew national media attention after he was photographed carrying dog food in his mouth, wandering the rain-filled streets as Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Otis accidentally got loose on Friday night from his porch, IJR reported. His 65-year-old owner searched the streets for him, “I kept yelling his name and yelling his name and he wasn’t around,” his owner told the Houston Chronicle. Sixty-five-year-old Salvador Segovia was watching his five-year-old grandson’s pet after his grandson fled because of Hurricane Harvey related flooding.

Tiele Dockens, posted this photo of Otis carrying his dog food down the rainy street.

Dockens let folks know that Otis was not a stray, he just got out on the street.

The Houston publication noted that a neighbor, Tiele Dockens, took a photo of him. The image has been shared almost 16,000 times as of 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Dockens was reported to tell Weather.com, We are a population of about 6,000.” “We were out today clearing tree limbs from streets. Families are already starting to clean up. Our town is still out of water and power. I was driving around checking on family and friends’ properties that decided to evacuate.”

The Chronicle reported that the grandfather said Otis was found and brought back home before his grandson was returned. “Otis is an all around special dog, Segovia said. He’s been instrumental in helping comfort Carter following numerous hospital visits for seizures and asthma. Otis is also a local celebrity.”

“Otis can go to Dairy Queen and he can get a hamburger. He’s the only dog allowed to lie down in front of the county court house,” the Chronicle reported that Segovia said. “He also goes to H.E.B. He’s not a stray. He’s a good dog.”

