‘Harvey’ Floodwaters in Houston Force CBS TV Affiliate Out of Station

One of the major television stations in Houston was taking on a large amount of water when it announced that it had to go off the air. KHOU 11 News Houston is located near downtown Houston on Allen Parkway right on Buffalo Bayou.

A video shows rising flood waters outside of the windows and in the lobby of the news station.

The station started taking on water at 9 a.m. on the front entrance of the station which is closest to the bayou. They reported that they moved their broadcasting to the second floor in the conference room but had to move to the Federal Reserve Building 0.2 miles away. The station is located at 1901 Allen Parkway, the Federal Reserve is at 1801 Allen Parkway. The station previously evacuated during flooding caused by Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001.

The local CBS affiliate relocated to the third floor of the nearby Federal Reserve Building on Allen Parkway. The building has water inside.

KHOU reporters have tweeted that all of those located at the station are okay.

So sad to see. Glad my amazing bosses and coworkers are safe though! #KHOU11 https://t.co/bPY0bfgxU5 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 27, 2017

Crews are reporting from the Federal Reserve Building as well as locations all across Houston and Harris County.

The live feed coming from #khou11 right now as the station is being evacuated due to flooding. We’ll be back quickly, our people are good! pic.twitter.com/AJ5aKC6kxP — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 27, 2017

You can watch KHOU11 live as they broadcast from emergency locations. They have become part of the story of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston but they are continuing their coverage.

The evacuated #khou11 weather team. They did a damn good job. Stayed on the air keeping Houston informed. They’ll be back. #Proud pic.twitter.com/KV4qLm0yx1 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

The station also has field crews up and down the coast covering Harvey.

We broadcast as long as the TV Gods would allow, in this Houston flood. Transmitter down for now. We will be back on the air ASAP. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/bIzueMEOih — Brooks ☈ Garner (@BrooksKHOU) August 27, 2017

@BrandiKHOU & I are fine i don’t even know how long we were live I used a 96min card + half of my 2nd card. #Harvey #Team #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nnrDSXwS8M — Mario Sandoval (@KHOU_MSandoval) August 27, 2017

