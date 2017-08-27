SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Harvey’ Floodwaters in Houston Force CBS TV Affiliate Out of Station

Photo: Twitter/@KHOU

by Lana Shadwick27 Aug 20170

One of the major television stations in Houston was taking on a large amount of water when it announced that it had to go off the air. KHOU 11 News Houston is located near downtown Houston on Allen Parkway right on Buffalo Bayou.

A video shows rising flood waters outside of the windows and in the lobby of the news station.

The station started taking on water at 9 a.m. on the front entrance of the station which is closest to the bayou. They reported that they moved their broadcasting to the second floor in the conference room but had to move to the Federal Reserve Building 0.2 miles away. The station is located at 1901 Allen Parkway, the Federal Reserve is at 1801 Allen Parkway. The station previously evacuated during flooding caused by Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001.

The local CBS affiliate relocated to the third floor of the nearby Federal Reserve Building on Allen Parkway. The building has water inside.

KHOU reporters have tweeted that all of those located at the station are okay.

Crews are reporting from the Federal Reserve Building as well as locations all across Houston and Harris County.

You can watch KHOU11 live as they broadcast from emergency locations. They have become part of the story of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston but they are continuing their coverage.

The station also has field crews up and down the coast covering Harvey.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on GAB @lanashadwick and on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.

