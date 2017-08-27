Texas DOT: Stay Off the Roads

As Texas deals with rising waters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, state officials are warning those in Houston to stay off the roads unless necessary. Several parts of the city are underwater and dangers continue to grow.

Since Saturday evening, Houston has seen at least two feet of rain leading to widespread flooding in a city that has more than four million residents, Breitbart Texas reported.

The flooding has completely covered several of the interstate highways that cover the city prompting the Texas Department of Transportation to issue multiple warnings telling motorists to stay off the roads which are not deemed safe.

The roadway network is inundated w/water and not safe for travel. Please stay off the roads today. #Harvey #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/lGvH2hbU6S — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) August 27, 2017

Officials have also been warning residents to avoid driving the wrong way on roads, something that has become a new problem as drivers try to get around flooded areas.

We are seeing too many people going the opposite direction on freeways. Such drivers are making an already serious situation much worse. pic.twitter.com/atzP9PBmgq — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) August 27, 2017

State DOT personnel have been working to fix the roads that are not covered with water in order to help alleviate the traffic needs of the city, however, many of the main highways throughout the city remain underwater. Officials continue to warn drivers to stay off not only highways but also county and city roads and if they do drive to avoid roads covered with water.

Do not attempt to get on the road. It is not safe. Not only are major freeways and highways impacted but many city roads. pic.twitter.com/lsDKuWFHUa — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) August 27, 2017

