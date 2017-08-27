SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Texas DOT: Stay Off the Roads

AP File Photo/Eric Gay

by Ildefonso Ortiz27 Aug 20170

As Texas deals with rising waters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, state officials are warning those in Houston to stay off the roads unless necessary. Several parts of the city are underwater and dangers continue to grow.

Since Saturday evening, Houston has seen at least two feet of rain leading to widespread flooding in a city that has more than four million residents, Breitbart Texas reported.

The flooding has completely covered several of the interstate highways that cover the city prompting the Texas Department of Transportation to issue multiple warnings telling motorists to stay off the roads which are not deemed safe.

Officials have also been warning residents to avoid driving the wrong way on roads, something that has become a new problem as drivers try to get around flooded areas.

State DOT personnel have been working to fix the roads that are not covered with water in order to help alleviate the traffic needs of the city, however, many of the main highways throughout the city remain underwater. Officials continue to warn drivers to stay off not only highways but also county and city roads and if they do drive to avoid roads covered with water. 

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon.  You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

