‘Cajun Navy’ Orders Stand-Down after Taking Gunfire in Houston, Says Group

HOUSTON, Texas — Members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy were ordered to stand down from rescue efforts after members were shot at during an attempted robbery.

A message on the group’s Facebook page stated that the team members are safe after looters fired shots at them during an attempt to rob them and steal their boat.

“Looters must not have wanted our boats in the water for rescues,” the official wrote. “We are currently on stand down pending a new strategic plan.”

The post has since been taken down.

Clyde Cain, one of the members reported to have been attacked, told CNN they were shot at during a rescue attempt when they were unable to fit more people into the boat.

“They’re making it difficult for us to rescue them,” he said. “You have people rushing the boat. Everyone wants to get in at the same time. They’re panicking. Water is rising.”

In a separate incident, someone attempted to steal one of their boats after it broke down. As the team sought shelter inside a delivery truck, someone reportedly attempted to steal the disabled boat. “We have boats being shot at if we’re not picking everybody up. We’re having to pull out for a minute. We’re dropping an air boat right now to go rescue a couple of our boats that broke, and they’re kind of under attack,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, members of the group claimed to have saved the life of a woman they say they found floating face down in a flooded roadway, Breitbart Texas reported.

There are three “Cajun Navy” groups working in the Houston area. “The Cajun Navy” was the first group to respond to the emergency and are working in the Dickenson area, their weather coordinator Joe Gregoria told Breitbart Texas in a phone interview. He said his group has not experienced any problems. The third group is called “Cajun Navy 2016”.

