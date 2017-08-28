Family Reports Six Likely Drowned as Van Swept Away in Houston Flood

HOUSTON, Texas — The death toll from Hurricane Harvey and the resulting floods may have climbed to 14 as a family reports six of their members may have drowned. The clan claims two great-grandparents, in their 80s, along with four children were swept away by flood waters on Houston’s northeast side and are feared dead. Texas officials report eight other people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

An emotional KHOU reporter Jeremy Rogalski filed his story from the scene near Greens Bayou. He struggles to tell the story relayed to him by members of the family of those reported missing.

Rogalski said the driver of the van attempted to move his grandparents and four nieces and nephews to higher ground. As he crossed the bridge over the bayou, his van suddenly nose-dived into the water and began floating downstream. The driver managed to escape, but it appears the other four occupants were not able.

The children are said to be between 6 and 16-years old.

The reporter said he has not been able to confirm the story with any law enforcement agency.

If confirmed, this would raise Hurricane Harvey’s death total to 14.

A man in the Rockport area died Friday night when his home caught fire and firemen were not able to respond because of dangerous Category 4 hurricane-force winds.

Montgomery County officials told KHOU Monday afternoon that a 60-year-old woman died in her sleep when a tree fell on her home.

On Saturday, a woman reportedly died when she got out of her flooded car in southwest Houston and was swept down the street. A doctor who happened to be nearby pronounced her dead at the scene.

Prior to this incident, officials reported that eight died from Hurricane-related incidents.

