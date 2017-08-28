Governor Abbott Activates Entire Texas National Guard

Governor Greg Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard Monday morning in response to the continuing devastation of the state’s coastal region and largest city.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm,” Governor Abbott said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “The Texas National Guard is working closely with FEMA and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey, and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway. I would like to thank FEMA Administrator Brock Long, as well as all our brave first responders for their hard work in helping those impacted by this terrible storm.”

FEMA Director Long expressed concern about the prolonged effects of now-Tropical Storm Harvey and the potential for even more catastrophic flooding as the storm continues to pump massive rainfall onto the upper Texas coast. National Hurricane Center (NHC) officials forecast an additional 15 to 20 inches of rain in Houston and area of East Texas over the next 24 hours.

“While this is still a dangerous situation with a long response effort ahead, the state and people of Texas are resilient,” Long said. “FEMA was here before the storm hit, and we will be here as long as needed, actively coordinating the full resources of the federal government, to support Gov. Abbott and the state.”

Texas Military Forces commander, TANG Major General John F. Nichols expressed his commitment to having his soldiers and airmen come to the aid of their fellow Texans.

“The men and women of the Texas National Guard are working around the clock to support all relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey,” General Nichols stated. “We will not rest until we have made every effort to rescue all those in harm’s way. We will remain here as long as we are needed. I want to thank Governor Abbott for his continued leadership and look forward to serving the great people of Texas.”

The governor previously activated about 3,000 guardsmen in response to the catastrophic damage caused by wind and flooding to Texans ranging from Rockport to Beaumont.

“All Texas Military Department personnel should report to their respective units for further instructions.”