WATCH: National Guard on the Move in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — A video showing the Texas National Guard rolling into hurricane-ravished Houston received more than a million views.

The video posted on Facebook shows the National Guard on Interstate 610 Loop at the posh Galleria area.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is adding 1,000 troops to the 3,000 he already sent to the devastated city.

I’m adding 1,000 more National Guard to Houston tomorrow. https://t.co/ZrVX0LNPC0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 28, 2017

Governor Abbott held a press conference and told Texans that 3,000 troops from the National and State Guard were deployed to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

The floods caused by the storm has been called a 500-year flood. At least six people in Texas lost their lives, according to current counts.

Weather officials state that Harvey will hit the area with 15 to 25 more inches of rain over the middle and upper Texas coast before it leaves. As reported, the National Weather Services says that the storm could rally after it returns to the warm, Gulf waters. Harvey is moving three miles per hour to the southeast.

With area-wide power outages, flooding, and devastating wind damage, predictions by the National Hurricane Center indicating that parts of Texas could become uninhabitable for weeks or months do not appear to be overblown at this point.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett told Breitbart Texas on Sunday morning that “Houston is experiencing an unprecedented rain event.” The judge, who heads up Harris County’s emergency management response, urged people to stay in their homes.

A Houston Chronicle article warned Houstonians that a message saying, “The National Guard is being deployed to our Texas area. If you find yourself in a state of emergency. Call 1-800-527-3907. Please copy, paste or share!” contained the wrong phone number. The number shared on social media was the phone number for an insurance company. Those in need of help are being told to call 911.

Breitbart News reported that Governor Abbott said that President Donald Trump has been “extremely professional” and “very helpful” in responding to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.

“I give FEMA a grade of A+ all the way from the president down,” Abbott said. “We’ve never been more prepared for a storm for a storm than we had been this time.”

“[Trump] called and said, ‘Governor, whatever you need, you’ve got,’” the Texas governor added. “This is the quickest turnaround I’ve ever seen from the time that a governor made a disaster declaration to getting that granted.”

